Ex-MLB draft pick convicted of triple murder

Brandon Martin, a former first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, was convicted on Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder for killing three men during a 2015 rampage.

Martin, 27, was the No. 38 overall pick by the Rays in 2011 out of Santiago High School in Corona, Calif. He played three seasons of pro ball but only batted .211 for his minor league career.

According to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, Martin was experiencing psychiatric issues and admitted for a hold on Sept. 15, 2015 after threatening his father. He was released two days later on Sept. 17. Martin was convicted of going to his father’s home and using a baseball bat to beat three men to death — his disabled father (64), his father’s brother-in-law, and an ADT security worker.

The ADT worker was there for a consultation in response to the father’s fears for his safety following threats from his son.

Martin was also convicted of auto theft, evading arrest, obstructing a peace officer and injuring a police canine while on the run following the murders. He is awaiting sentencing.

The PE has full details on the story and crime.

Martin had no prior felony convictions.