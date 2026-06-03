MLB insider reveals stunning odds of Tarik Skubal trade

The end of the road is very near for Tarik Skubal ’s time as a member of the Detroit Tigers .

Skubal is working his way back from having surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, but he is easily the biggest name in trade rumors.

On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman gave another update on the Skubal trade front, and he gave him a 90% chance to be traded ahead of the deadline.

“I’m going to say it’s 90% that he gets traded,” Heyman said.

.@JonHeyman says there's a '90% chance' that Tarik Skubal gets traded this summer 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yiVTU0gwsR — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 3, 2026

Skubal is expected to go on a rehab assignment soon, meaning he could be back with the Tigers at some point in the middle of June.

Previously, all of the Toronto Blue Jays , Los Angeles Dodgers , New York Yankees and San Diego Padres were named as finalists for Skubal, although the Tigers have not made any indication that they want to part ways with the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

To make things a bit more complicated, the Tigers just finished a three-game sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays , who entered Wednesday with the best record in the American League.

Still, Heyman says the chances of Skubal being traded are very high, and the rumors should pick up ahead of the deadline, which is on August 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET.