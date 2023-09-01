 Skip to main content
MLB makes decision on postseason pitch clock rules

September 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Rob Manfred looking ahead

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball has made a decision on potential rule changes for the playoffs amid reports of some dissatisfaction from players.

MLB will make no changes to the current rules for the postseason, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. That means the current pitch clock will remain in place for playoff games.

Some players will be frustrated by this decision. The MLBPA had suggested that it wanted to see a longer pitch clock implemented for playoff games, but MLB never had much appetite for it, arguing that there was no reason to make changes to a rule that seems to be working.

While certain aspects of the pitch clock remain unpopular with some players, it has shortened games, and attendance is up this season. Keeping it in place for the playoffs was likely a no-brainer from the league’s perspective.

