 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 26, 2023

MLB punishes Pirates for Manny Machado beaning

July 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Manny Machado staring at Angel Perdomo

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ little stunt on Monday is not going unpunished.

In the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s loss to the San Diego Padres, Pirates relief pitcher Angel Perdomo gave up a solo homer to Padres slugger Juan Soto. The blast gave San Diego a 3-1 lead, essentially shutting the door on Pittsburgh.

Not coincidentally, Perdomo proceeded to hit the very next batter, Manny Machado, with the very next pitch. Perdomo plunked Machado with a 98 mph fastball to the back and was promptly ejected from the game.

After the game, both Machado and Soto called out Perdomo and the Pirates. The former said that Perdomo lacked “respect,” and the latter called on Perdomo to pitch better if he didn’t want to give up home runs.

Major League Baseball apparently agreed with the Padres. They announced Wednesday that Perdomo has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for beaning Machado. Pirates manager Derek Shelton was also suspended for one game and fined, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

While it is not surprising that the Pirates were punished for the incident, it was a bit surprising that Machado managed to keep his cool there (as he has beefed with opponents for much less before). But as a result, only Pittsburgh will have to deal with the fallout (with Shelton missing Wednesday’s series finale and Perdomo suspended until July 30 against Philadelphia).

Article Tags

Angel PerdomoDerek SheltonManny MachadoMLBPittsburgh Pirates
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus