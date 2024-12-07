 Skip to main content
MLB reporter Jon Heyman gets heated with WFAN host during radio appearance

December 6, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jon Heyman during a TV appearance

Sparks flew during Jon Heyman’s Friday night appearance on WFAN.

The MLB reporter Heyman of the New York Post gave an on-air interview to WFAN’s Keith McPherson and quickly got annoyed by McPherson’s antics. McPherson dropped multiple humorous references to Heyman’s infamous “Arson Judge” mistake in 2022 (a typo that Heyman made in a social media post upon breaking the incorrect news that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared to be headed to the San Francisco Giants as a free agent).

Things really went south though when McPherson asked Heyman, “What percentage of Juan Soto’s contract are you going to get when you break the news of where he signs?”

Heyman then got heated with McPherson and angrily called him out for “questioning my integrity” and implying that “I’m getting a cut because I have a relationship with an agent.” Heyman also called McPherson’s comment “outrageous” and said that he was done with WFAN.

Here is the audio clip.

Below is the part where McPherson asked Heyman if he would be getting a cut of Soto’s contract.

While McPherson seemed to be going for laughs throughout that interview, questioning whether a journalist is being paid off by a party to report news about that same party is inappropriate in virtually any context. As such, you cannot really blame Heyman for having that kind of reaction.

The “Arson Judge” barbs were probably particularly irritating to Heyman too, especially since fans continue to clown him over that mistake (even as recently as this year).

