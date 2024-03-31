MLB hands down punishment over Yohan Ramirez-Rhys Hoskins incident

New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez was ejected from Saturday’s game after he threw a pitch behind Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and Major League Baseball officials felt the act was deliberate.

MLB announced on Sunday that Ramirez was been suspended for three games. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza received a one-game suspension, which he will serve during Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee.

Ramirez is appealing the disciplinary action.

Ramirez threw behind Hoskins during the seventh inning of the Brewers’ 7-6 win over the Mets on Saturday. Hoskins, who had a home run and four RBI in the game at the time, understandably thought Ramirez threw at him intentionally. The umpiring crew agreed and ejected Ramirez. You can see the video here.

Many believed Ramirez’s pitch was a response to what happened during Friday night’s game between the two teams. Mets infielder Jeff McNeil was furious over the way Hoskins slid into second base during the eighth inning. The bullpens and benches emptied, but no one was ejected. Hoskins could be seen mocking McNeil as players on both teams jawed at one another.

Mendoza said after Saturday’s game that Ramirez did not intentionally throw at Hoskins. The manager cited Ramirez’s “control issues” but said he understands the reaction from the Brewers given what happened the day before.

Mendoza is in his first season as manager of the Mets, so it did not take him long to serve the first suspension of his career.