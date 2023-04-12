MLB teams are making 1 big change due to shorter games

MLB’s new pitch clock has succeeded in shortening games significantly this year, but that has caused a significant problem for the home teams.

Several MLB teams have begun cutting off beer sales after the 8th inning instead of the 7th due to reduced consumption, according to David Brandt of the Associated Press. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers have all pushed back the beer sale cutoff by an inning, while other teams are considering doing the same.

Traditionally, seven innings was enough time for stadiums to make a lot of money off beer sales. Shorter games lead to less time to drink for fans, however, and some teams have apparently seen a dropoff in sales as a result of the changes.

While at least one team may be happy that less beer might mean fewer beer snakes, the bottom line is the important thing, and teams will have to adjust. Some are already doing it.