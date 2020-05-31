MLBPA proposes 114-game season beginning June 30

The Major League Baseball Players Association waited several days to send a counter-proposal to the league’s owners, and now we know why: the players don’t feel they need much time to get ready to begin a season.

According to information from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the MLBPA sent a proposal to the league on Sunday for a 114-game season that would run from June 30-October 31. Their proposal would allow for any player who feels unsafe to opt out of playing and still receive service time. Those who are considered “high-risk” and opt out would be paid and receive service time, under this proposal.

The MLBPA delivered a proposal to MLB on Sunday afternoon, a source familiar with it tells ESPN. It includes 114-game season that would end October 31, the right to opt out of the season for all players and potential deferral of salaries if 2020 the postseason were canceled. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

The inclusion of potential deferrals by players is an olive branch, even if it does apply just to a canceled postseason. It would defer $100M total, applied to players making $10M+ before proration, and would do so with interest to make players whole. It opens the door to more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

Important note from the MLBPA's proposal. It has a season start date of June 30. Players want three weeks for training. Bake in a few days to travel to cities — domestically and from around the world — and for coronavirus testing. The point: a deal needs to get done this week. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

The players would also defer $100 million in case no postseason is played.

• Two years of expanded playoffs

• $100 million of total deferred money

• Opt out for all players if they don’t want to play — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 1, 2020

Now it will be up to the owners to respond to the counter-proposal.

The good news for fans hoping for a season is that at least the sides are negotiating and will hopefully meet somewhere in the middle so that a season will take place.

There has been talk on both sides about whether the owners want a shutdown or a season, but we still firmly believe it’s in everyone’s best interest to play.