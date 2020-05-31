pixel 1
Monday, June 1, 2020

MLBPA proposes 114-game season beginning June 30

May 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Major League Baseball Players Association waited several days to send a counter-proposal to the league’s owners, and now we know why: the players don’t feel they need much time to get ready to begin a season.

According to information from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the MLBPA sent a proposal to the league on Sunday for a 114-game season that would run from June 30-October 31. Their proposal would allow for any player who feels unsafe to opt out of playing and still receive service time. Those who are considered “high-risk” and opt out would be paid and receive service time, under this proposal.

The players would also defer $100 million in case no postseason is played.

Now it will be up to the owners to respond to the counter-proposal.

The good news for fans hoping for a season is that at least the sides are negotiating and will hopefully meet somewhere in the middle so that a season will take place.

There has been talk on both sides about whether the owners want a shutdown or a season, but we still firmly believe it’s in everyone’s best interest to play.

