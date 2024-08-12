 Skip to main content
Mookie Betts not staying with Dodgers at team hotel for amusing reason

August 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mookie Betts in a Dodgers cap

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) looks on prior to a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts was activated from the injured list Monday and is set to return to the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers. One place you will not find him, at least for the next few days, is with his teammates at the team hotel.

The Dodgers are playing a four-game series in Milwaukee starting Monday, but Betts will not be with his teammates at the Pfister Hotel. He got his own Airbnb instead, all because he is wary of the stories suggesting the hotel is haunted.

This may seem extreme, but the rumors about the Pfister being haunted have lingered for years now, and are not exclusive to the Dodgers. They are well-known to the point that Betts pulled the same move when the Dodgers visited Milwaukee last season. He had stayed at the Pfister before and did not notice anything out of the ordinary, but he found that he was so paranoid about the rumors that it was tough to sleep.

Betts went 2-for-12 during the Dodgers’ visit to Milwaukee last season. Maybe the thought of even being in the same city as the hotel messed with his head.

