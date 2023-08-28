Mookie Betts shares thoughts on his emotional return to Boston

Mookie Betts suited up at Fenway Park on Friday for the first time in four seasons. Nearly half a decade after departing from his first MLB franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar reflected on what the homecoming meant to him.

Betts received a rousing reception when he took his very first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox. The moment — and the entire weekend back in Boston — felt like closure for the 7-time All-Star, who was drafted by the Red Sox and won the 2018 AL MVP with them.

“I think it kind of acted as it,” Betts said Sunday, via NESN’s Tim Crowley. “Being that it was four years wasn’t so bad. It did act as closure and I’m glad I got it.”

Betts was traded over the 2020 offseason and never got a proper farewell from Red Sox fans before being shipped out to Los Angeles.

Betts also admitted that he needed to “drown the emotions out” in order to focus on the games. The former MVP seemed to be able to do just that, as he went 7-for-15 with 2 doubles, a home run, and 4 RBIs in the three-game series. The Dodgers managed to win 2 out of 3 games.

In the Red Sox’s lone 8-5 win on Saturday, Betts was fittingly the final out with the bases loaded. The former Red Sox star flew out to center field to end the contest.