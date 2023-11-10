Nationals add former fan favorite to coaching staff

The Washington Nationals announced their 2024 coaching staff on Friday, and it includes one new name that should make fans quite happy.

The Nationals revealed that former outfielder and fan favorite Gerardo Parra will take over as the team’s first base coach starting next season. Parra had previously worked in the team’s front office.

Parra played for six teams during his 12-year career, but his time with the Nationals was the most memorable. His unusual choice of walk-up song in 2019 made his home at-bats something of an event. The Nationals went on to win the World Series that year, and the song was so closely associated with the season that it was actually referenced on the team’s World Series rings.

Parra last played in 2021, when he appeared in 53 games for Washington. He has worked for the organization in the front office since his retirement.