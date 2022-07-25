Nationals manager not happy with Victor Robles over clown nose stunt

Victor Robles chose not to take the high road on Sunday night after Madison Bumgarner criticized him, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez clearly wishes the outfielder did.

Bumgarner blasted Robles and called him a “clown” after Robles admired a solo home run on Saturday night when his team was trailing 7-1 late. When the Nationals played their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday night, Robles kept the storyline going by wearing a clown nose in the dugout.

Martinez was not a fan of the stunt. He told reporters after Washington’s 4-3 win that he was planning to speak with Robles about it.

Dave Martinez was not pleased with Victor Robles wearing the clown nose in the dugout. Said he would talk to Robles and that’s “not who we are.” — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 25, 2022

One person who did appreciate the clown nose joke was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star shared a photo on Instagram of Robles wearing the nose and called it “something I would do for sure!” Robles was flattered by the shoutout.

Lebron James wading into MLB discourse about… Victor Robles? pic.twitter.com/ssVOBM86sl — Will (@willjkwill) July 25, 2022

That will probably be the last we hear of the Robles-Bumgarner feud. It was fun while it lasted.