Report: Nationals have interest in Yadier Molina

There appears to be a growing possibility that Yadier Molina actually could leave the St. Louis Cardinals.

Molina has received interest from multiple teams, and one fit may be the Washington Nationals, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The Nationals are in the market for a catcher, and Molina represents a tested veteran option for a potential contender.

The Nationals have Yan Gomes under contract, but are looking for an upgrade. Nats general manager Mike Rizzo has long coveted top free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, but the price could prove prohibitive there.

After 17 seasons with St. Louis, Molina has made clear that he would consider leaving the organization in order to keep playing. It’s likely that he’ll want a fairly regular role, so Washington might have to commit to that. However, he’ll also be less expensive than some other options.