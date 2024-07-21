 Skip to main content
Nick Castellanos meme reaches new heights with latest timely home run

July 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Castellanos celebrating

The trend of Nick Castellanos hitting home runs that coincide with significant events has officially gotten downright eerie.

Castellanos hit his 14th home run of the season on Sunday during the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa. The blast to left field, which came in the top of the 9th inning, left fans on social media stunned.

Castellanos has developed an uncanny ability to hit home runs at right around the time something bad or shocking happens, particularly some type of world event. He has done it so many times that it has become a popular meme. His homer on Sunday came not long after Joe Biden announced that he will not seek reelection in November, which is why fans went crazy.

The Castellanos meme began back in 2020 when the two-time All-Star, then with the Cincinnati Reds, infamously homered right in the middle of an on-air apology by now-former Reds announcer Thom Brennaman. Castellanos has also since acknowledged the meme in posts to his social media pages.

Oh, and Castellanos’ home run on Sunday also came on the same day Brennaman landed a big new broadcasting gig.

Last week, Castellanos homered on the day fitness icon Richard Simmons died and there was an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.

The Castellanos stuff has officially ventured beyond bizarre and into borderline impossible territory.

Nick Castellanos
