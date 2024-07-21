Nick Castellanos meme reaches new heights with latest timely home run

The trend of Nick Castellanos hitting home runs that coincide with significant events has officially gotten downright eerie.

Castellanos hit his 14th home run of the season on Sunday during the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa. The blast to left field, which came in the top of the 9th inning, left fans on social media stunned.

All jokes aside, this has to be studied… Nick Castellanos going deep every single time there is a tragedy or something newsworthy is legitimately unlike anything I’ve ever seen in sports history. There can’t be any type of logical explanation. No words.pic.twitter.com/XkcNJBoNOP — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) July 21, 2024

Castellanos has developed an uncanny ability to hit home runs at right around the time something bad or shocking happens, particularly some type of world event. He has done it so many times that it has become a popular meme. His homer on Sunday came not long after Joe Biden announced that he will not seek reelection in November, which is why fans went crazy.

A new pope has white smoke. A new national insanity has Nick Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/fhgvgAoaum — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 21, 2024

Nick Castellanos when a major world-altering event transpires pic.twitter.com/3swAiqPiOS — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 21, 2024

NICK CASTELLANOS WITH THE THE HOME RUN ON THE DAY JOE BIDEN DROPPED OUT THE MOST PREDICTABLE YET RIDICULOUS OUTCOME EVER NICK CASTELLANOS IS AN ABSOLUTE SAVAGE CLOCKWORK pic.twitter.com/hAW3ICIVio — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 21, 2024

The Castellanos meme began back in 2020 when the two-time All-Star, then with the Cincinnati Reds, infamously homered right in the middle of an on-air apology by now-former Reds announcer Thom Brennaman. Castellanos has also since acknowledged the meme in posts to his social media pages.

Oh, and Castellanos’ home run on Sunday also came on the same day Brennaman landed a big new broadcasting gig.

Last week, Castellanos homered on the day fitness icon Richard Simmons died and there was an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.

The Castellanos stuff has officially ventured beyond bizarre and into borderline impossible territory.