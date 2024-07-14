 Skip to main content
Nick Castellanos continues on meme with another ill-timed home run

July 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Nick Castellanos high fives teammates

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos has done it yet again.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Castellanos had a big day in an 11-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Castellanos went 2-for-5, including a home run in the second inning off Oakland’s Mitch Spence.

That continued on an unbelievable meme for Castellanos — his uncanny ability to hit homers at extremely poor times, usually when a tragic event occurs in the world. Because the Phillies were playing in a matinee game, social media users initially linked the Castellanos homer to the death of fitness icon Richard Simmons on Saturday.

But later in the day, an assassination attempt occurred on presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa. With that, the Castellanos meme was really off and running.

The Castellanos meme began back in 2020 when the two-time All-Star, then with the Cincinnati Reds, infamously homered right in the middle of an on-air apology by now-former Reds announcer Thom Brennaman. Castellanos has also since acknowledged the meme in posts to his social media pages.

Now in 2024, the Castellanos meme still continues to go strong. This past April in fact, people were expecting Castellanos to homer after another bit of tragic celebrity news in the world.

Nick Castellanos
