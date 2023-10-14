Nick Castellanos’ wife sends message to fans about son Liam

Nick Castellanos’ relationship with his son Liam is hugely popular among Philadelphia Phillies fans — so much so that some fans are eager to make sure that things like school do not interrupt his attendance at the team’s playoff games.

Castellanos’ wife Jess sent a very funny message to Phillies fans on social media on Friday assuring them that Liam’s playoff attendance has been taken care of. She was quick to thank fans for their offers to teach him and do his homework for him, and that the 10-year-old is already homeschooled.

PSA: LIAM IS ALREADY HOME SCHOOLED BY HIS NANA. Thank you all for the offers of teaching him, traveling with him back and forth from Florida, and the option of you guys doing his homework for him. But we’re good he’s here and we’re doing SWELL, happy red October ! — Jess Castellanos (@jessgomezzz) October 13, 2023

Liam is hugely popular, and for good reason. Fans love his relationship with his father and we’ve seen plenty of his reactions after his dad does something good.

Castellanos hit four home runs in two games to help the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. We will be seeing more of him — and Liam — in the NLCS when the Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.