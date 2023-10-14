 Skip to main content
Saturday, October 14, 2023

Nick Castellanos’ wife sends message to fans about son Liam

October 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nick Castellanos high fives teammates

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos’ relationship with his son Liam is hugely popular among Philadelphia Phillies fans — so much so that some fans are eager to make sure that things like school do not interrupt his attendance at the team’s playoff games.

Castellanos’ wife Jess sent a very funny message to Phillies fans on social media on Friday assuring them that Liam’s playoff attendance has been taken care of. She was quick to thank fans for their offers to teach him and do his homework for him, and that the 10-year-old is already homeschooled.

Liam is hugely popular, and for good reason. Fans love his relationship with his father and we’ve seen plenty of his reactions after his dad does something good.

Castellanos hit four home runs in two games to help the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. We will be seeing more of him — and Liam — in the NLCS when the Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

