NL team viewed as contender to sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to reach a deal on a contract extension prior to this season. That means the 30-year-old slugger is headed for free agency over the offseason.

Judge has elite power and entered Friday leading the AL in home runs for the second time in his career. Teams will want to have an MVP contender like Judge in their lineup, so he should have no shortage of suitors. Some wonder if he could end up getting a $300 million contract in free agency.

In addition to the Yankees, there is one National League team that reportedly is expected to have interest in Judge.

In a notes column for the New York Post, Jon Heyman reported that the San Francisco Giants are a possible landing spot for Judge.

Judge is from Northern California and grew up as a Giants fan. The Giants prefer bargain deals over big free agent splashes, but Judge could be worth the big deal. The team had interest in Bryce Harper, so it sounds to reason they would also have interest in Judge.

Would the chance to play near where he grew up serve as a factor? Possibly.

If Judge’s preseason negotiations with the Yankees taught us anything, it’s that Judge will probably sign for the most amount of money possible. He’s batting .307 with 14 home runs and a 1.045 OPS in 36 games this season. He’s playing like a guy who wants a $300 million contract.