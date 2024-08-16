Former NL MVP makes big announcement

Former NL MVP Christian Yelich announced some big news on Thursday.

Yelich announced that he would be undergoing season-ending back surgery. He made his announcement through a video that was shared via his X profile.

An update I was hoping to avoid. Be back stronger. @Brewers pic.twitter.com/HWT0OOiJVo — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) August 15, 2024

“It just got to the point where [my back] wasn’t getting better,” Yelich said in a video he posted on his X account. “Tried everything I could. Ran out of options … so surgery is scheduled. This was the best option that we really had left. It sucks.

“There really is no other way to put it. It sucks, it’s terrible, but it’s part of sports. These things happen; you get hurt, you get fixed, and you get back out there. Try to stay as positive as possible about it.”

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brandon Rebholz on Friday. Yelich said in a statement shared by the Brewers that he expects to be at 100 percent next season.

This outcome is not too surprising. Yelich left the Brewers’ July 23 game due to a flare-up with his back. He met with back specialists and initially tried to just rest it, but that apparently did not fix the issue. Season-ending surgery was always under consideration and will now be the next step for the outfielder.

The 32-year-old Yelich batted .315 this season with a .406 on-base percentage. The 2018 NL MVP made the All-Star team this season and had been a big force in the middle of Milwaukee’s batting order.