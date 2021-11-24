Noah Syndergaard reveals 1 player he really wants to strike out

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching in the American League for the first time in his career, and he is really looking forward to getting a shot at one batter in particular.

The new Los Angeles Angels pitcher spoke this week with MLB Network and was asked which player he would most like to strike out.

“Carlos Correa,” replied Syndergaard. “Not just for the obvious reason but just what he said about Derek Jeter not deserving his Gold Gloves. I think that was a little ridiculous to say.”

The All-Star shortstop Correa sparked some controversy with his comments about the retired Hall of Famer Jeter, which seemed to come out of the blue. Jeter himself even offered a reaction to what Correa said.

Correa is also unpopular for the role that he played in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, which is likely what Syndergaard was referring to when he mentioned “the obvious reason.” Correa is a free agent, and Syndergaard will obviously get more shots at him if Correa stays in the Angels’ AL West division. But even if Correa ends up with another popular team that he has been linked to, Syndergaard should still get plenty of chances to face him next season regardless.

H/T The Score

