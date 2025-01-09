Is Nolan Arenado changing his trade stance?

The St. Louis Cardinals have been open about their desire to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, but no progress has been made into January. That may be changing, though Arenado will have to take the initiative to make it happen.

In an appearance on MLB Network Thursday, Jon Morosi reported that Arenado might be willing to waive his no-trade clause to allow trades to teams that he was not willing to consider a month ago. Arenado is interested in the Boston Red Sox, but the Red Sox have yet to strongly pursue a move for him.

“There is an open-mindedness on his part that perhaps after the Houston possibility went away, he would be willing to entertain spots that are not Boston,” Morosi said. “Perhaps a team like the Mariners or a team like the Tigers, both of whom are known to be involved in the market for various bats that are still out there. … Arenado is at least open-minded (about) places like Detroit or Seattle in a way that he might not have been a month ago when more options were there in front of him.”

Reports have emerged recently that the Red Sox are Arenado’s only real suitor unless he becomes more open-minded about other teams. The third baseman has a full no-trade clause and used it to block a potential trade to the Houston Astros. Perhaps he thought he would attract more suitors as the offseason progressed, but the opposite seemed to be happening.

Arenado saw his numbers decline in 2024, as he hit just 16 home runs. He is still owed another $74 million over the next three years, and the Cardinals will likely have to eat some money to move him. Those roadblocks mean Arenado is probably going to have to compromise on his willingness to play for certain teams if he does not want to be back with the Cardinals for 2025. He seems to be realizing that as well.