Nolan Arenado traded to Cardinals

Long rumored to be on the move, Nolan Arenado has finally been traded by the Colorado Rockies.

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired Arenado from the Rockies. Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but the Rockies will be picking up a significant portion of Arenado’s contract.

BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

Names possibly going to Rockies include LHP Austin Gomber, 1B Luken Baker, OF Jhon Torres. Return also might include RHP Jake Woodford or RHP Angel Rondón. Exact package not confirmed. https://t.co/QJaMyyxLwP — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

Arenado had long been frustrated with the direction of the Rockies. A move to the Cardinals, who are consistent National League contenders, should go down very well with him. St. Louis gets a star third baseman who can anchor the middle of the lineup, too.

Arenado is a career .293 hitter with three 40 home run seasons. The 29-year-old has also won the NL Gold Glove at third base in every year of his career.