Oakland A’s achieve feat franchise has not seen in 3 years

The Oakland A’s future remains a convoluted disaster. But their present, at least on the field, has at least looked better of late.

The A’s on Sunday used a 6-run sixth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

The victory secured the A’s a series win over the Nationals — Oakland’s third in a row. The A’s run of three straight series wins is their first such streak since May 2021.

The A’s have won three straight series for the first time since May 2021 (via @NBCSAthletics) pic.twitter.com/Ol93s6Nxfo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 14, 2024

The A’s started off the season how most fans expected. They lost seven of their eight games to begin the year and looked about as dysfunctional as their franchise has been run for decades now.

Oakland has since gone 6-2 over their last eight games. They’ve gone 2-1 in each series against the Nationals, the Detroit Tigers, and the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The A’s, who finished last in the AL West for three seasons in a row, currently have a better record than their division rivals the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

A 7-9 record in April doesn’t amount to much over a 162-game MLB season. But for an A’s franchise that’s drawing disgust around the league over their move away from Oakland, it’s been much better than expected.