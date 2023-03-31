Oakland police get involved in Anthony Rendon incident with fan

In addition to being investigated by Major League Baseball, Anthony Rendon’s altercation with a fan is now being investigated by local police.

Michael Nowels of The Mercury News reported Friday that the Oakland Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident. The department said that no victim has come forward but that officers have created a report after reviewing footage of the altercation, Nowels adds.

A viral video from after Thursday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum showed the Angels third baseman Rendon getting physical with a fan. Rendon grabbed the fan by his shirt through a dugout guardrail and accused the fan of calling him a profane name. The ex-All-Star then took a swipe at the fan’s head but failed to connect.

You can see the video of the incident here.

Rendon, 32, was hitless in four at-bats during the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Thursday. He has failed to live up to expectations since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels before the 2020 season, in part due to an inability to stay healthy. Rendon was also suspended last season for an on-field altercation and might again be facing discipline this time around.