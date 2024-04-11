Federal officials reveal findings of Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara investigation

Federal officials have found no wrongdoing on the part of Shohei Ohtani.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that the federal investigation into the situation with the Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani and his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has found that Ohtani had no involvement in the gambling scheme at issue. Law enforcement found that Ohtani was indeed the victim of fraud (whereby Mizuhara embezzled millions of dollars from one of Ohtani’s accounts to cover an illegal gambling debt). Ohtani had no knowledge of Mizhuara’s said debt, the investigation revealed.

The report adds that federal officials have concluded Ohtani did nothing wrong and that he has never had any association with either gambling or bookmaking. Ohtani has reportedly been completely cleared of any involvement (but Mizuhara is expected to be charged any day now).

You can read the full TMZ Sports report here.

News of the scandal first broke last month as the Dodgers fired Mizuhara, who had been Ohtani’s longtime translator and close friend, over allegations of a “massive theft” against Ohtani. Mizuhara initially told the press that Ohtani had personally helped him transfer over the money to help pay off Mizuhara’s gambling debt but then abruptly changed his story. The TMZ report adds that the federal investigation found Mizuhara was lying about Ohtani’s alleged involvement.

Speaking with reporters a few weeks ago for the first time since the scandal, Ohtani emphatically denied being the one with the gambling problem and added that he found out about Mizuhara’s gambling when the rest of his Dodgers teammates did. The federal investigation has now confirmed that, and it thus seems unlikely that Ohtani will face any punishment from the still-ongoing MLB investigation into the situation either.