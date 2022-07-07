Oft-injured Braves star suffers another unlucky break during rehab

An absolutely awful stretch of luck continues for one Atlanta Braves player.

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week that Braves pitcher Mike Soroka was struck in the knee by a comebacker during his rehab a few days earlier. Toscano does add though that Soroka’s knee is just bruised and that the injury is not thought to be a long-term issue. The right-hander is expected to return during the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old Soroka, an All-Star in 2019, has not played since rupturing his right Achilles during a start in Aug. 2020 (video here). He then suffered a setback in May 2021 and had to undergo a second Achilles surgery. But the bad breaks did not stop there either, as Soroka suffered a complete re-tear of the same Achilles in June of that year under bizarre circumstances.

While Soroka’s injury kept him off Atlanta’s postseason roster in 2021, he did technically get a ring when the Braves went on to win the World Series. Beyond that though, Soroka is probably the unluckiest player in baseball (along with this fellow pitcher).