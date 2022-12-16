Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team

The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go.

Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well.

Hill, now 42 years old, pitched for the Boston Red Sox last season in his fourth separate stint with the team. He went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 124.1 innings pitched. While Hill does not miss many bats any more, he keeps the ball in the yard and still has very effective off-speed stuff in his repertoire.

The Orioles already had Hill on their team back in 2009, so this would actually mark a reunion for the 18-season MLB veteran. Hill became the oldest active player in the league after Albert Pujols retired following the 2022 campaign. He is a few months older than fellow 42-year-old Nelson Cruz, a free agent who may end up playing in 2023 as well.