Orioles prospect Coby Mayo absolutely destroys home run

April 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Coby Mayo finishes a swing

Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo showed off some ridiculous power on Thursday.

Mayo homered in the top of the 9th inning to break an 8-8 tie between his Triple-A Norfolk Tides and the Columbus Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

To say that Mayo got every piece of the ball would be an understatement. Take a look:

That ball was absolutely obliterated. We don’t even need Statcast to tell you what our eyes could see: that ball went far. Very far.

Mayo was a 4th-round pick by the O’s in 2020 out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The 6-foot-5 third baseman has clubbed 59 home runs during his minor league career. As you can see, the guy can just crush the ball.

