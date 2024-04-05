Orioles prospect Coby Mayo absolutely destroys home run

Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo showed off some ridiculous power on Thursday.

Mayo homered in the top of the 9th inning to break an 8-8 tie between his Triple-A Norfolk Tides and the Columbus Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

To say that Mayo got every piece of the ball would be an understatement. Take a look:

Coby Mayo, MLB's No. 29 prospect, sizzles a 106.6 mph no-doubt homer. The @Orioles' No. 3 prospect is slashing .367/.387/.700 through his first six games with the @NorfolkTides: pic.twitter.com/zV1qkWzVzN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2024

That ball was absolutely obliterated. We don’t even need Statcast to tell you what our eyes could see: that ball went far. Very far.

Mayo was a 4th-round pick by the O’s in 2020 out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The 6-foot-5 third baseman has clubbed 59 home runs during his minor league career. As you can see, the guy can just crush the ball.