Orioles TV had incredible graphic about Adley Rutschman

Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games in his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. And for that, Rutschman should be very, very proud.

During the broadcast of Thursday night’s game between the Orioles and Chicago White Sox, MASN pointed out that Rutschman already has the third-most home runs all time of any player whose last name begins with “Rut.” Rutschman has eight homers. Ruth tops the list with a modest 714.

name a more important stat, you can’t pic.twitter.com/MAm0OZta0g — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 26, 2022

As MASN noted, Rutschman and Ruth also happen to share the same Feb. 6 birthday.

So there you have it — if Rutschman belts 707 more home runs in his career, he won’t only be third on MLB’s all-time home run list. He will also have more homers than any player in history whose last name begins with “Rut.” That should motivate the 24-year-old even more.