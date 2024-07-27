Minor league OF commits the most brutal game-losing error

The El Paso Chihuahuas appeared to have a win in hand Friday in their Triple-A contest against the Salt Lake Bees at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Chihuahuas held a 3-2 lead with two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning.

With runners on first and second, Bees batter Bryce Teodosio sent a 95-mph fastball from Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar to right field. Teodosio’s fly ball flew innocently toward Bees outfielder Oscar Mercado for what looked to be the game-ending out.

Mercado got under the ball with all kinds of time. But the 29-year-old muffed the catch and let the baseball drop, allowing the two runners on base to score.

We love a walk off no matter how they happen 🤷 pic.twitter.com/EzzcK8DvYG — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 27, 2024

Mercado had come in as a pinch hitter for Cal Mitchell in the top of the 8th as the Bees had looked to avoid a lefty-lefty matchup. The game-ending play was the first ball hit toward Mercado in his two innings of defensive work.

Mercado was a member of the Cleveland Guardians from 2019 to 2022. He played 20 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, batting .290 with 5 RBIs.