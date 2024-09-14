Pablo Sandoval has surprise new gig in baseball

The Kung Fu Panda has still got some life in him.

Former MLB All-Star slugger Pablo Sandoval is now playing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, it was revealed this week. There is a twist too as Sandoval is suited up for the Staten Island FerryHawks as [checks notes] a starting pitcher.

The opposing Lancaster Stormers revealed that Sandoval will be taking the mound against them on Saturday.

Correction he’s starting for the Staten Island FerryHawks against Lancaster. Was confused by this. Sorry bout that pic.twitter.com/UNLAGw19gK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 14, 2024

Now 38, Sandoval was a two-time All-Star in Major League Baseball and was a member of three World Series-winning teams with the San Francisco Giants. Known for his power but also for his notorious issues with weight, Sandoval peaked in the 2009 season with 25 homers and 90 RBIs on a .330 batting average and remained a double-digit home run threat for several years beyond that.

The switch-hitting Sandoval last played in MLB for the Atlanta Braves during the 2021 season but recently embarked on a surprise big-league comeback attempt earlier this year. While nothing quite materialized there, Sandoval continues to complete very entertaining side quests in his baseball journey. A couple of years ago, Sandoval went viral for completely trucking a catcher in the Mexican League. Now apparently, he is a starting pitcher.