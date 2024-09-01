Padres add 2-time Gold Glover for stretch run

The San Diego Padres are doing all that they can to gear up for October.

The Padres announced on Sunday that they have signed veteran infielder Nick Ahmed. It is a minor-league contract for the 34-year-old Ahmed, the team adds.

Ahmed has already spent time on two other NL West teams this season — the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He became available for the Padres to sign after getting DFA’d by the Dodgers in mid-August.

A former two-time Gold Glove Award winner with yet another NL West team (the Arizona Diamondbacks), Ahmed has struggled at the plate this season with a .232 batting average and a .571 OPS overall. But the righty hitter may eventually end up as a nice late-game depth piece for the 77-61 Padres, who added a 2023 All-Star batter just a few days ago too.