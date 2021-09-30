Watch: Padres announcers were disgusted by team’s meltdown against Dodgers

If anything captured the San Diego Padres’ season perfectly, it was how the end of Wednesday night’s game unfolded.

The Padres did what so many teams have failed to do this season and hit Max Scherzer hard, knocking him out of his start early. They led 9-5 in the top of the seventh. But much like how the Padres got out to a hot start this season before collapsing in mid-August and September, San Diego threw away their big lead against the Dodgers and blew it.

The Padres allowed five home runs — four in the same inning — and lost the game 11-9.

Don Orsillo and Mark Grant tried to call things in a professional manner and actually managed that task well. But as the home runs by the Dodgers off Emilio Pagan mounted, Grant became increasingly disgusted with what he was witnessing. Even by the end Orsillo had seen enough and said “this is bottom.”

Hear how the Padres booth called the comeback. “This is bottom” #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/45cCifrbO8 — Mr. Diaz® (@IEdoyer) September 30, 2021

Yes, it sure was.

That was such a rough game for the Padres and very much representative of their entire season. The ending was eerily similar to the famous 2006 game between the Dodgers and Padres when the Dodgers hit four solo home runs in the 9th to tie the game and then won it in extras on a Nomar Garciaparra 2-run home run.