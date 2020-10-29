Padres’ Eric Hosmer, girlfriend Kacie McDonnell get engaged

The San Diego Padres were hoping to make a deep postseason run before they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, but Eric Hosmer is not letting the disappointing finish ruin his year.

Hosmer and his longtime Kacie McDonnell got engaged this week. McDonnell announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo of the ring the first baseman gave her.

McDonnell also shared a video of her and Hosmer celebrating:

Hosmer and McDonnell, who is a TV reporter, have been dating since 2015. This is not McDonnell’s first engagement, as she was previously engaged to a former college football star before the two broke things off.

Hosmer played in 38 games for the Padres in the abbreviated 2020 MLB season. He hit .287 with nine home runs and 36 RBI. He went just 4-for-25 in six playoff games.