Padres have interesting new good luck charm in their dugout

The San Diego Padres looked a little like the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday.

The Padres went viral during their game against the Miami Marlins for their new dugout good luck charm. After San Diego slugger Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, he posed in the dugout with a black panther statue as his teammates gathered around him for a picture.

Soto petting the panther 🤣 he fits right in with this #padres team pic.twitter.com/B4VItlFAAr — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) August 17, 2022

Here is another angle of the panther.

As explained by the Bally Sports broadcast, the panther has been travelling with the Padres for the last couple of weeks, and San Diego pitcher Robert Suarez has been its designated caretaker. The panther has usually been in the clubhouse, but Wednesday marked its first appearance in the dugout.

For those at home curious about the Black Panther… #TimetoShine | @Padres pic.twitter.com/ejZ4zkW7x6 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) August 17, 2022

The Padres went on to defeat the Marlins 10-3, giving the panther a strong argument to now become a dugout fixture. At least that is a far better (and way more sanitary) good luck charm than this other animal that made an appearance earlier this MLB season.