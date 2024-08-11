Padres’ game-tying home run overturned by controversial replay review

The San Diego Padres thought they had tied Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in dramatic fashion, but had it taken away on a controversial replay review.

With two out and nobody on and down a run in the 9th, San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim seemingly hit a game-tying home run that deflected off Miami left fielder Kyle Stowers. At first glimpse, the ball appeared to bounce off the top of the wall, then go off Stowers and over the fence.

This Ha-Seong Kim home run that would have tied the game was ruled a ground rule double after review pic.twitter.com/gE75nZoqNs — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2024

An umpire review overturned the call, however. Kim was given a ground-rule double, and the next hitter, Luis Campusano, struck out to end the game.

It is certainly possible for a fly ball to bounce off an outfielder and go over the fence for a home run — the infamous fly ball that bounced off Jose Canseco’s head and over the wall is a perfect example. In this instance, the umpires appeared to rule that the ball either hit the top of the fence or hit the wall in play after it went off Stowers’ glove, but before it went all the way over the fence.

The Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball of late, and this loss broke a seven-game win streak. They could be forgiven for thinking another break might go their way considering how things have been going for them lately.