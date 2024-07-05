Padres sign ex-World Series champion pitcher

The San Diego Padres are adding a player with some bling.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Friday that the Padres are signing veteran reliever Carl Edwards Jr. The righty Edwards is getting a minor-league contract from San Diego, Murray adds.

Edwards, 32, was a member of the Chicago Cubs team that won the World Series in 2016 and pitched in extra innings of Chicago’s Game 7 victory over the then-Cleveland Indians. He has been on five different teams since then, including a prior stint with the Padres in 2019. But Edwards has not made a big-league appearance since 2023 when he posted a 3.69 ERA and two saves over 32 appearances for the Washington Nationals.

Beyond flamethrowing closer Robert Suarez and rising star Jeremiah Estrada (who set an MLB record with 13 consecutive strikeouts earlier this season), the 48-43 Padres do not have very many dynamic righties in their bullpen. Edwards may end up getting the call for them in the second half of the year as the latest notable free agent addition for San Diego.