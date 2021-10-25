Padres eyeing surprising candidate for managerial opening?

As many MLB clubs look to go younger at the skipper position, the San Diego Padres may instead be going with a blast from the past.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that some industry sources believe former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia will emerge as a candidate for the Padres job. Lin adds that Scioscia was on the team’s initial contact list in 2019 but did not ultimately receive serious consideration.

The 62-year-old Scioscia comes with a decorated resume. He managed the Angels for 19 seasons, winning two Manager of the Year awards and leading the team to a World Series title in 2002. Scioscia also managed Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, guiding them to the silver medal. But Scioscia fell out of favor towards the end of his tenure with the Angels and did not exactly seem to pass the vibe check with his young players.

The Padres just fired 40-year-old Jayce Tingler after their losing season in 2021. Between Scioscia and some of the other candidates they are eyeing, it sounds like they are placing a premium on experience this time around.

Photo: Jun 5, 2021; Port St. Lucie, USA; USA manager Mike Scioscia (49) watches from the dugout in the 1st inning against Venezuela in the Super Round of the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier series at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports