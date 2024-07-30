Padres pull off trade for coveted All-Star closer

After their one-time trade acquisition Josh Hader left in free agency over the winter, the San Diego Padres are making a move for another All-Star closer.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Padres are finalizing a trade with the Miami Marlins to acquire lefty reliever Tanner Scott. RHP Bryan Hoeing is headed to San Diego along with Scott while young pitchers Robby Snelling (LHP) and Adam Mazur (RHP) go back to Miami along with infield prospects Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears.

Scott, 30, was one of the most-coveted relievers on the trade market this year. He made his first career All-Star team this season, posting a glowing 1.18 ERA and 53 strikeouts with 18 saves in 20 total opportunities for the Marlins. While Scott will be a free agent after the year, his impressive stuff had made him a highly-desirable asset who had drawn interest from even the very best MLB contenders.

Meanwhile, the 57-51 Padres already have one of the deepest bullpens in baseball. Hard-throwing incumbent closer Robert Suarez was an All-Star this season as well, Adrian Morejon is posting a career-low 2.74 ERA, Jeremiah Estrada is striking out 14.9 batters per nine innings, and Jason Adam (a veteran arm with a 2.30 ERA over the last three seasons) was just acquired by San Diego in a trade earlier this week too. Now Scott will join that murderer’s row of relievers as the Padres look to maintain their grasp on an NL Wild Card spot.