Padres, Twins trade pitchers in Opening Day swap

The San Diego Padres have been stockpiling starting pitchers over the past two years, and those moves allowed them to bolster their bullpen ahead of Opening Day.

The Padres have agreed to trade right-hander Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the full details of the deal:

The Minnesota-San Diego trade, per sources: Twins get right-handed starter Chris Paddack and right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan Padres get left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Money and a PTBNL possibly involved, too. Opening Day deal! Love it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2022

Minnesota has been interested in Paddack for quite some time, and the Padres were in need of left-handed bullpen help. Rogers made 40 appearances for the Twins last season and posted a 3.35 ERA. He struck out 59 batters in 40 1/3 innings.

Paddack had a rough season in 2021. The 26-year-old went 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 starts, but he has plenty of potential. He is also under team control for three more years, which is part of the reason he was so appealing to the Twins.

The Padres acquired Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland A’s last week, which gave them flexibility to trade another starter.

