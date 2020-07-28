Patrick Mahomes buys piece of the Royals

Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract in professional sports history earlier this month, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP has already made at least one major investment.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals issued a press release announcing that Mahomes has joined their ownership group.

At age 24, Mahomes is now the youngest ever part-owner of a major American sports team.

Mahomes has a baseball background, as he was a star baseball player in high school and played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas Tech before quitting to focus on football. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in the majors for 11 seasons.

Believe it or not, Mahomes may not be the only Chiefs star to join an MLB ownership group this offseason. Travis Kelce is part of an investment group that is trying to buy another franchise.

Mahomes signed a contract extension with the Chiefs this offseason that is worth more than $500 million.