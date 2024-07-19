Paul Skenes’ MLB Draft bonus record has already been broken

The Pittsburgh Pirates set a record last season by paying No. 1 pick Paul Skenes a $9.2 million bonus to sign with them. That record wound up lasting only one year.

Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns set a new record Thursday by agreeing to a $9.25 million signing bonus with the Cincinnati Reds, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The No. 2 overall pick in Sunday’s draft became the first member of the class to sign.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that No. 3 pick Charlie Condon was signing with the Colorado Rockies for the same bonus.

The Colorado Rockies and slugger Charlie Condon are in agreement on a deal for a $9.25M signing bonus, sources tell ESPN. Condon, taken No. 3 overall, matches the bonus of the No. 2 pick, Chase Burns, also repped by Vayner Sports. It's the biggest draft bonus in MLB history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 19, 2024

This new record could still be broken by Aug. 1. No. 1 pick Travis Bazzana was seen as one of the two best players in the draft alongside Condon, and could still surpass the $9.25 million bonus.

This is not necessarily an indication that the Reds — or anyone else — sees Burns as a superior prospect to Skenes. MLB teams are assigned bonus pools based on a variety of factors, and as long as revenue continues to increase, the bonuses will as well. For instance, the slot value for the Reds’ pick was $9,785,000, so the team is actually signing Burns at something of a discount.

Skenes absolutely obliterated the old record last year when he signed with the Pirates. Previously, 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson held the record with an $8.4 million bonus, a figure that is looking increasingly small relative to today’s signees.