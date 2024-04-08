 Skip to main content
Pedro Grifol gets mocked for weird response to solar eclipse

April 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Pedro Grifol managing the White Sox

May 8, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) returns to the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after a pitcher change in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A good portion of the Eastern United States had the opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a rare phenomenon that will not happen again for two decades. Few had a better view than those in Cleveland, where the sun was completely blocked out by the moon for several minutes.

The Chicago White Sox were in Cleveland preparing for Monday’s game against the Guardians, so they would have had the opportunity to enjoy a great view of the eclipse. Manager Pedro Grifol, however, was not remotely interested.

Grifol offered an oddly standoffish response to a question about whether he planned to watch the eclipse. The White Sox manager said he might watch a video of it afterward, but he was too focused on baseball to care about watching it live.

“I’m not going to watch it. It doesn’t interest me that much,” Grifol said. “I’ll watch videos of it to see what it looks like. I probably shouldn’t say that because you know … Family and baseball. People don’t believe it but I believe it. I live it and that’s all that matters.”

A number of fans found Grifol’s response downright weird. While it would be one thing if Grifol simply was not interested in the phenomenon, many took his comments to suggest that he was acting like the interruption would actually make him less prepared for Monday’s game.

For what it’s worth, Grifol’s managerial counterpart, Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt, did take part in the viewing, as did many of his players.

Grifol is in his second season as White Sox manager, and with the team off to a 1-8 start, he is definitely not in a good mood. Paired with some very negative claims about the team’s culture last year and you may have a manager on the hot seat quite early in the season. Still, taking five minutes to check out the eclipse is not going to make the White Sox less likely to win. If anything, the way things have been going for them, it might have the opposite effect.

