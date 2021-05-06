 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 6, 2021

Pedro Martinez accuses Angels of ‘shameful’ treatment of Albert Pujols

May 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Albert Pujols

Pedro Martinez seems to believe Albert Pujols got a raw deal from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Hall of Fame pitcher sent a tweet Thursday afternoon praising Pujols, who was designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the day. Martinez also sharply criticized the Angels for the “shameful” way the organization “treated you and your legacy today.”

It’s worth noting that Pujols reportedly wanted his release if the Angels were going to reduce his playing time. However, a separate report from Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times stated that Pujols was upset about being benched for Wednesday night’s game, a decision that apparently came from the front office and not manager Joe Maddon. That may be what Martinez is referring to when he talks about disrespect.

Martinez obviously has a ton of respect for Pujols, as most do within the game. He’s also never been shy about expressing blunt opinions. That said, the Angels had legitimate reasons to move on from the 41-year-old. In his last 460 games, he’s hitting just .240 with a sub-.300 OBP and very little power. The Angels can’t keep trotting that out there every day if they seriously have playoff aspirations, no matter how great his legacy is.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus