 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 16, 2021

Pedro Martinez goes viral for funny take on foreign substance issue

June 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Pedro Martinez

Major League Baseball’s revised policy regarding the use of foreign substances by pitchers has dominated the sport’s news cycle this week, but we can assure you no one had a better take on the topic than Pedro Martinez.

Martinez, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, said on MLB Network Tuesday that he liked his baseballs a very certain way when he played. If they weren’t satisfactory when he first touched them, he says he would do what he had to to bring them up to his standards. He had a very eloquent way of describing the process:

We hear that, Pedro. Everyone likes their balls rubbed up a certain way. And if someone else can’t rub them the way you want them rubbed, you just have to do it yourself.

Martinez has delivered some outstanding takes while working as an analyst, but that may be his best.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus