Former MLB manager Phil Nevin lands job with interesting new team

After winning 73 games in his last season as an MLB manager, Phil Nevin is headed to a team that is even lower on the baseball totem pole.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Monday that the former Los Angeles Angels manager Nevin has landed a job with the Chicago White Sox. Nevin is joining Chicago as a special assistant in their player development department and will be involved in a number of roles, including scouting for the 2025 MLB Draft.

Nevin, 53, was an All-Star infielder as a player back in the day and then went into coaching. He served as the third-base coach for both the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees before becoming the manager of the Angels ahead of the 2022 season. Nevin lasted just two seasons though, going 119-149 (.444) overall and failing to earn a postseason berth before getting fired.

Having taken the 2024 MLB campaign off, Nevin will now be jumping back into the game with the lowly White Sox. After setting an modern-era record with a ridiculous 121 losses last year, Chicago is trying out some new things with Nevin joining the mix along with their interesting new manager hire.