Phillies announce death of 20-year-old minor leaguer

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that a player in their minor league system has died following a battle with cancer.

Corey Phelan, who joined the Phillies as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma back in April. He died this week at the age of 20. The Phillies issued a statement on Thursday night sharing the tragic news.

Phelan had shown serious promise while pitching for the Phillies’ Florida Complex League team. The Greenlawn, New York, native posted a 0.93 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 9.2 innings across five relief appearances.

As recently as two weeks ago, Phelan had expressed optimism on social media that he would return to the field.