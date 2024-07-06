Phillies radio announcers caught on hot mic mocking Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies’ radio broadcasters were caught on a hot mic Friday night mocking the Atlanta Braves over an in-stadium announcement.

Those watching the Apple TV broadcast with the Phillies’ radio broadcast overlaid got to hear play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke and analyst Kevin Stocker sarcastically mock the Braves’ in-stadium announcer for his postgame message. In the background, the Braves’ PA announcer could be heard trying to fire up the crowd after the game.

Phillies radio booth got caught on a hot mic making fun of the Braves PA guy 😂 PA: “It’s not the outcome we hoped for but we had a good time right?” Phillies Booth: “Yea. Whatever.” “It’s so much fun losing!” pic.twitter.com/j5dzi9lUVQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 6, 2024

“It’s not the outcome we hoped for but we had a good time, right? Make some noise!” the announcer could be heard saying.

Franzke and Stocker were unimpressed.

“Yeah, whatever,” Franzke remarked.

“It’s so much fun losing! Yay!” Stocker added.

This is not the greatest look for Franzke and Stocker, but it’s also pretty harmless. On the other hand, the PA guy was just doing his job.

It’s very easy for baseball announcers to get caught on a hot mic given the length and nature of the games. Usually, it’s more amusing than anything else, as is the case here.