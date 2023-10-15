Phillies could get key player back from injury for NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies could be getting a significant boost for the National League Championship Series.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Sunday that Rhys Hoskins is taking live at-bats and has done everything except field ground balls. Thomson would not say whether or not Hoskins will actually make the NLCS roster, but it sounds like a real possibility.

Rob Thomson did not say whether Rhys Hoskins will be on the NLCS roster, but Thomson did acknowledge Hoskins is doing everything except field ground balls. Hoskins is taking live at-bats. We’ll know his status by tomorrow morning’s roster deadline. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 15, 2023

Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in spring training that caused him to miss the entire season. He was not expected to be back for the playoffs either, but has been targeting a possible return since midseason.

If Hoskins can play at all, he is likely to be limited to DH duties. He hit 30 home runs for the Phillies in 2022, so if he is anywhere close to full strength as a hitter, the lineup would become even more dangerous.