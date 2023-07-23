Injured Rhys Hoskins has ambitious goal if Phillies make playoffs

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in spring training that was supposed to end his season. However, Hoskins is not giving up on things just yet.

Hoskins is hoping to return in some form if the Phillies make the playoffs, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He is rehabbing and has begun to rejoin the team on road trips, which he plans to do for the rest of the regular season.

Hoskins is still far away. He has begun doing limited on-field work, but it does not seem like he has any real chance of playing in the regular season.

As serious as Hoskins is about this, it remains to be seen if the Phillies are as aggressive. One potentially helpful factor is that Bryce Harper is looking very comfortable at first base, which could give Hoskins a route into the lineup as a DH.

The Phillies are a half-game out of the final NL Wild Card spot after a win on Sunday.