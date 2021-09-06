 Skip to main content
This ‘Philly cheesesteak’ at Miller Park looks nothing like a Philly cheesesteak

September 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

There is something going on at ballparks that is resulting in some less-than-stellar food options. Just look at Miller Park in Milwaukee as evidence.

Todd Zolecki, who covers the Phillies for MLB.com, got a Philly cheesesteak while covering the Philles-Brewers game in Milwaukee on Monday. What he got back looked more like a sausage McMuffin on a roll.

What the heck is that?

A core aspect of the Philly cheesesteak is the meat being cut up. If the meat’s not cut, it doesn’t qualify as a cheesesteak. Those are the rules.

Even the Phillies were confused.

That’s just embarrassing. Even the food at the LA Rams’ games think that’s bad.

