This ‘Philly cheesesteak’ at Miller Park looks nothing like a Philly cheesesteak

There is something going on at ballparks that is resulting in some less-than-stellar food options. Just look at Miller Park in Milwaukee as evidence.

Todd Zolecki, who covers the Phillies for MLB.com, got a Philly cheesesteak while covering the Philles-Brewers game in Milwaukee on Monday. What he got back looked more like a sausage McMuffin on a roll.

Wisconsin boy @ToddZolecki comes home and chooses the “Philly cheesesteak” that is served here. pic.twitter.com/SDVVuVX7yA — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 6, 2021

What the heck is that?

A core aspect of the Philly cheesesteak is the meat being cut up. If the meat’s not cut, it doesn’t qualify as a cheesesteak. Those are the rules.

Even the Phillies were confused.

Matt. Todd. What on earth is that — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2021

That’s just embarrassing. Even the food at the LA Rams’ games think that’s bad.